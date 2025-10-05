To hell with the dead

In 1997, a singular event changed the topography of publishing forever, especially in Young Adult and children’s books: the arrival of the Harry Potter series. From then on, all books that touch the theme of residential schools have had to measure themselves against that standard bearer of the genre. IV Marie’s Immortal Consequences comes close. Its premise is extraordinarily imaginative, fast-paced, and has just the right mix of material and fizz to keep young minds engaged.

At the heart of the novel is Blackwood Academy, a school like no other. Its students are a multinational, eclectic bunch who feel no pain, perform otherworldly feats, and dabble in myriad forms of magic. Even though they don’t know it, each is intrinsically good, forming affinities with at least one other student. The catch? They are all dead. Blackwood sits in the nether regions of hell, a holding cell until the Decennial Cup decides their fate: victory brings the chance to ascend, defeat sends them to the Other Side permanently. A third path, which nobody wants, lurks in the shadow: joining the Demien order, a descent into corrupted, everlasting evil.

Among the contenders, sparks fly between Wren and August—whether from rivalry or love remains uncertain. Emilio has an impossible crush on Olivier, which may just be reciprocated. Irene and Masika anchor the ensemble with their easy friendship. But even in the afterlife, school is never easy. The unpleasant and the unexpected find their way in.