Laszlo Krasznahorkai: Hungarian 'master of the apocalypse' wins the literature Nobel

Laszlo Krasznahorkai, a novelist known for lengthy sentences—some of which run into pages—and whom a fellow writer termed "master of the apocalypse", was awarded the Nobel Prize for literature on Thursday.

The 71-year-old Hungarian master, who has written five major novels, first came into the limelight when he debuted with Satantango in 1985. The Nobel Committee would go on to term it "a literary sensation” of its time.

The book was adapted nine years later by Hungarian film-maker Bela Tarr into a 415-minute-long film acclaimed by many.

Tarr, a dear friend, later filmed Krasznahorkai's next masterpiece The Melancholy of Resistance as Werckmeister harmóniák (2000).

The duo also collaborated on Kárhozat (Damnation), released in 1988, and The Turin Horse, released in 2011. Both films saw Krasznahorkai share the writing honours.

Other famous books by the writer, renowned for a "powerful, musically inspired epic style", include War and War (1999) and Seiobo There Below (2008).