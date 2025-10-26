Gandhians against Gandhi

In the five decades since Indira Gandhi imposed the Emergency on June 25, 1975, by citing “internal disturbances”, numerous books have been written about what is often described as one of the darkest periods of contemporary Indian history. Sugata Srinivasaraju’s book, , therefore, is quite remarkable in that the author has found a subject that had hitherto remained relatively unexplored. That is, the resistance mounted by a largely young group of Indians based in the US against the draconian move.

They launched Indians For Democracy (IFD) in the US, which worked tirelessly to oppose the Emergency from distant shores. Many among this group were in the US for higher studies, but this did not deter them from fighting for the cause of democracy, even if it meant that their academic pursuits suffered a setback.

These students, however, weren’t the only driving force behind IFD. It had some leading members of the Indian diaspora as well, among them P. K. Mehta, who taught civil engineering at the University of California in Berkeley; Shrikumar Poddar, who had made his money running a magazine subscription business, and D. C. Agarwal, an IIT engineer.