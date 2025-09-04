Faisal C.K.’s compilation champions Liberty, Equality, and Justice in a polarized era

In an era where India’s Constitution is fiercely debated, The Supreme Codex: A Citizen’s Anxieties and Aspirations on the Indian Constitution—a collection of 60 incisive articles by Faisal C.K.—offers a timely and refreshing exploration of constitutional principles. Framed through a progressive lens, the book underscores the Constitution’s role as a shield against state overreach, likening it to a “protective shell” for citizens—a tortoise facing the “leviathan of the state.” The author’s “living tree” approach to interpretation reminds us that constitutional rights must evolve to safeguard democracy from tyranny.

Championing LGBTQ+ Rights and Gender Justice

A recurring theme in The Supreme Codex is the urgent need to protect LGBTQ+ rights. The author dismantles archaic notions of gender, arguing that between “Adam and Eve, there are many fluid identities.”

He condemns discrimination in employment, healthcare, and personal rights as violations of dignity and equality. The tragic case of Prof. Ramachandra Siras, hounded for consensual same-sex relations, exemplifies the need for posthumous pardons for victims of outdated laws.The author brands “conversion therapy” as barbaric, a futile attempt to defy nature. While acknowledging that equality remains “pie in the sky” for India’s queer community, he remains hopeful about same-sex marriage, envisioning a day when “Apollo can tie the knot with Hyacinth” in India.

Faisal advocates a clear separation of law from morality, critiquing India’s obsession with moral policing. He humanizes commercial sex workers, describing their “painful lives” with empathy, and argues for decriminalization to ensure dignity. His support for criminalizing marital rape is particularly compelling. He frames it as a violation of sexual autonomy, exposing how patriarchal norms reduce marriage to institutionalized coercion rather than consensual love.