Author Sathnam Sanghera retraces 10 definitive voyages that transformed world forever in his latest children's book

LONDON: British Indian author and journalist Sathnam Sanghera has retraced 10 definitive voyages that transformed the world forever in his latest children's book 'Journeys of Empire', published on Thursday.

From Mahatma Gandhi's 1930 Dandi March, also referred to as Salt Satyagraha, to the tragic true story of Pocahontas, the book sweeps across continents to capture a snapshot of some of the most epic and monumental journeys that spanned the British Empire.

With a tagline of British voyages that changed the world forever and the rebels who resisted', the new illustrated book hopes to entertain and educate, plugging some of the gaps in the way the subject is covered in school lessons.

The story of the British Empire is very complicated, covering a quarter of the world, a fifth of the world's population, 400 years of history, said Sanghera.

How do you tell a story so complicated? I thought, telling the stories of individuals who went on very interesting journeys is a good way of doing it, because long journeys are by definition complicated and complex, he said.