Recent release 'Fractured Wings of the Golden Bird' explores the cost of chasing IAS dream

NEW delhi: A fictional book offers an imaginative portrayal of the Indian administrative landscape through the journey of an IAS couple navigating the complex realities of public service.

Written by H P Kumar, who has decades of experience in finance, governance and public service, "Fractured Wings of the Golden Bird" explores the emotional, ethical, and societal dimensions of governance.

It also discusses how lakhs of youths spend years of their prime life in preparing and competing for civil services every year with particular focus on IAS and only a limited number of them succeeding because of very few vacancies.

"What is the cost of chasing the IAS dream," the book seeks to ask.

It also asks readers to reflect on the broader societal impact of this phenomenon and the need to channel young talent into diverse, productive avenues.