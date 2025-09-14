Boyhood in Bowbazar

Gaekwad, who grew up far away from Foras Road in Bombay and learnt to engage with the world in fluent English, could not jettison his love for music and dance, nor some of his effeminate mannerisms, early signs of his sexual orientation. This kept him forever at one remove from his schoolmates, and later, from his illiterate kin in his mother’s family in the low-income Bhat Nagar in Pune.

The author’s gaze continues to be a discomfitingly clear one. He tells readers how his mother wasn’t really too maternal in disposition, as “violence was a form of care and protection for my mother”. His father beget him only to prove his virility and was least interested in him thereafter. Faced with violence in the kotha, Gaekwad grew quiet, inward-looking, and pacifist most times. All the accumulated scars are laid bare for the reader to see; the heartbreak peeking through the deliberately adopted tone of pragmatism.

Just like in The Last Courtesan, the author makes some things clear to the reader. That the tawaif who performs a mujra at a mehfil is not a sex worker, though by the 70s, many tawaifs were pushed to or entered sex work to survive.