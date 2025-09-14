People, progress, and a world in decline

One of the book’s most striking insights is its redefinition of reproductive choice—not as a personal cost but as a public investment. Parenting, they argue, is both labour and infrastructure. Like roads and power grids, the decisions of today’s parents shape tomorrow’s societies. Their critique of policy shortcomings—from ineffective financial incentives to unsupportive work environments—is grounded in evidence.

Still, Spears and Geruso are not traditional pronatalists as the book is careful to never prescribe parenthood: “It is not a solution to ask anyone to have more children than they want. It’s society’s collective task to lift the burdens of parents and other caretakers. Externalities need cooperative solutions.” This ethos sets them apart from demographic alarmists or coercive policymakers. Their goal is not to restore some mythical golden era of big families, but to foster the conditions in which people can choose freely, without the invisible hand of economic pressure or cultural anxiety.

What the book offers is not fearmongering, but foresight, and it challenges the prevailing idea that fewer people will mean fewer problems. Spears and Geruso write in a tone that is compassionate but unsentimental, pairing statistical clarity with moral urgency. Their narrative voice moves easily between field anecdotes from rural India and macroeconomic projections, and their language—precise, engaging, and often lyrical—makes even complex demographic arguments accessible. Like any work of deep scope, some chapters delve into population ethics with philosophical abstraction that may daunt casual readers. Their final chapters on policies to reverse depopulation are rich in critique but lean toward concrete proposals. One wishes for more examples of what aspiring bigger might look like in policy form.

In an era of planetary anxiety—characterised by climate change, automation, and pandemics—this book reminds us that the future may be shaped not just by the forces we fear, but also by the absences we overlook. After the Spike is not merely a demographic treatise; it is a manifesto for reinvesting in the human future.