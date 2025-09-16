Paranjape's new release 'Hindutva and Hind Swaraj' dissects ideological clash between Gandhi and Savarkar

NEW DELHI: Academician and author Makarand R Paranjape's new book examines how the competing visions of Mahatma Gandhi and Vinayak Damodar Savarkar -- non-violent resistance versus armed rebellion, inclusive pluralism versus assertive nationalism -- continue to shape India's cultural, political, and personal landscapes.

"Hindutva and Hind Swaraj: History's Forgotten Doubles", published by Penguin Random House India (PRHI), offers readers to go beyond binaries, "urging a more nuanced, reconciliatory approach to India's ideological divisions" -- and the clash between Gandhi and Savarkar.

"Using a dialogic form, I explore and work out, in three main parts the key issues, ideas and insights of the continuing contretemps between Hindutva and Hind Swaraj."

For, despite any or all of its practical or pragmatic priorities, Hindutva and Hind Swaraj is a quest for truth.

Our truth as individuals -- and as a nation.