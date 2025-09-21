Footnotes for freedom

The act of walking is poetry in itself; it has a rhythm and a mix of unfamiliar and familiar paths that lead you to your destination, which stays in your memory, like a poem. You stay, and just observe. Meera Ganapathi’s How to Forget is all about it, an ode to walking.

The book is strange and difficult to categorise. It is neither a poetry collection nor a work of non-fiction prose, but something more. It resembles a kind of scrapbook filled with poems, anecdotes, memoirs, and musings collated to offer the reader a gentle, pleasing walk. Ganapathi writes about her first walk, when she was just three years old, with a kind of melancholy. She also shares stories from her pedometer and about learning to walk again after the birth of her child.

Walking or loitering is an act of revolt for many women in India. “Three out of five women in India need permission to go to the grocery store. My Grandma’s map was a curious thing; she never went anywhere alone – not once in her entire life,” Ganapathi writes. “My map allows me access to everywhere. Everywhere that’s not too dark, not too sparsely populated, not too crowded, not too far away, not too shady, not too ‘too’.”