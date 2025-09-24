Renowned Kannada novelist SL Bhyrappa passes away at 95

BENGALURU: Kannada’s prominent novelist, philosopher, and screenwriter, Santeshivara Lingannaiah Bhyrappa, popularly known as S.L. Bhyrappa, passed away at a private hospital on Wednesday. He was 95 years old.

According to the Jayadeva Memorial Rashtrotthana Hospital and Research Centre, Bhyrappa suffered a cardiac arrest at 2:38 p.m. He had been admitted for age-related health issues and breathed his last at the hospital.

Born in Hassan in 1930, Bhyrappa's literary works have consistently been among the top-selling books in Kannada. Many of his novels have been translated into other languages, including English and Hindi. Starting with his debut novel Bheemakaya in 1958, he went on to author over 25 novels. Some of his most acclaimed works include Parva, Aavarana, Nayi Neralu, Vamshavruksha, Tantu, among others. His writings have also inspired several film adaptations.

Bhyrappa received numerous accolades throughout his illustrious career. He was awarded the Sahitya Akademi Award in 2015, the Padma Shri in 2016, and the Padma Bhushan in 2023 for his outstanding contributions to literature and education.

Condolences have been pouring in following Bhyrappa’s demise. Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a heartfelt message along with a photo of him with Bhyrappa, stating: