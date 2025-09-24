Songs for Littles: the research that explains YouTube sensation Ms Rachel

For many parents of babies and toddlers, there is one YouTube channel that is a household name. Ms Rachel and her Songs for Littles has attracted nearly 17 million subscribers, offering a colourful, playful space where music, movement and early learning meet.

But beyond the catchy tunes and pink overalls, research backs up why her videos are so effective, and why parents should consider joining in, not just letting their children watch.

For years, music therapists have studied how musical interaction supports early development. My own research has looked at how music can strengthen the bonds between parents and their children.

Before becoming a global phenomenon, Rachel Anne Accurso was a pre-school music teacher. When her son experienced a language delay, she sought speech therapy support and noticed a lack of resources for children needing help with language development.

Drawing on her teaching experience, she began creating small music classes tailored to early learners, which eventually became the online content we now know.

When the pandemic hit in 2020, parents were starved of social interactions for their children. Ms Rachel’s videos – featuring her signature pink overalls, funky headbands and high-energy performances – became a lifeline for many.