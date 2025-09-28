Branding Bakasura for corporate lords

Sample this: “All humans need food, clothing, and shelter. But only Muslims need mosques, and the Japanese need sushi. And all of us have that one hunger that is unique to us, and for which we seek no companion.” One is forced to stop and uncover the senselessness of such heedless statements, carelessly designed to provoke.

Does Pattanaik mean to assert that Hindus, Christians, and followers of other religions don’t need temples, churches, and places of worship? Outside the polarising world of social media, don’t tourists feel the need to visit churches, Buddhist stupas, synagogues, and temples for assorted purposes ranging from religious awe, interest in historical monuments, to arresting Instagram backdrops? Doesn’t sushi count as food that not only the Japanese but people from every part of the globe consume? Where exactly is he going with this and the numerous other non-sequiturs that went into the making of this book? This is quite disappointing from someone like Pattanaik, whose commendable body of work on the contemporary relevance of Indian mythology is a formidable one, which has made the vast universe of Vedas, Upanishads, Puranas, and Itihasas more accessible to those seeking to explore the fathomless depths of these texts without being overwhelmed.

The book has stories and characters from Puranic lore, but there is very little meat on its bare bones. It appears to be mostly a tiresome exercise in generating content for corporate consumerism while claiming to be escaping it. The irony seems to be lost on the author, who ought to have known better than to make this attempt to commodify myth and cater to crass commercialism. As he himself puts it, “We use stories to increase the value of goods and services of the same measure. We call it branding.” Looks like the corporate gods will be pleased.