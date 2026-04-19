Trunk calls from trigarta

The War Elephants of Trigarta by Sarita Mandanna is part of the Bold Chronicles series, which aims to awaken a love of history and storytelling among the next generation. Inspired by fascinating moments from India’s rich and layered past, as well as world history, the series uses engaging storytelling to capture the attention of youngsters who are often absorbed in gadgets and reluctant to engage with anything beyond reels or apps. It is an uphill task, but Mandanna manages it with dexterity and humour, delivering a rich and enjoyable narrative that plants seeds of curiosity about history while also offering insight into the present.
At the heart of the story is the delightful Mili, the daughter of Raja Puru’s general, who is in charge of training and caring for the war elephants that are the pride of Trigarta. She forms a bond with a rare white elephant, whom she names Nathu. Over time, Mili becomes an unlikely but important player in the looming war led by the formidable Alexander the Great, culminating in the legendary Battle of the Hydaspes. As her father often says, and Mili repeats, “Never too old, and never too young!”
The book is rich with vivid details and engaging snippets from history and mythology. Readers encounter the fate of beautiful Parsa, or modern-day Persepolis, and the well-known story of how Alexander tamed the wild horse Bucephalus, who became his trusted companion. There are also references to Supratika and Sangram, the elephant heroes of mythology and history. In contrast, Nathu proves difficult to train and is a constant source of frustration. Even the general calls him a “donkey of a stubborn elephant,” much to Mili’s annoyance.
There is also a hilarious episode involving Nathu, a basket of stolen turnips, and an unfortunate bout of flatulence at the worst possible moment. At the end of it, Mili asks her father a question that is both innocent and amusing: “The royal family. Do they fart—I mean, do they pass wind too?”
However, the story is not all light-hearted. Given the subject, and Alexander’s well-known ruthlessness, the narrative does not shy away from darker realities. Mandanna presents these events in a way that is accessible to younger readers without losing their seriousness. As news arrives of Alexander sacking yet another rebel city, Mili repeatedly asks her father, “What happened to the children in the mercenary camp, Baba?”
The danger and horror of war feel immediate and real for Mili and those around her, as the Macedonian army advances. Yet, her courage stands strong. Like the great figures of history, she uses her intelligence and resilience to make a real difference in a world torn apart by conflict and ambition.
This is an irresistible story that will appeal not only to young readers but to anyone who enjoys a gripping and well-told tale.