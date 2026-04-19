Trunk calls from trigarta

The War Elephants of Trigarta by Sarita Mandanna is part of the Bold Chronicles series, which aims to awaken a love of history and storytelling among the next generation. Inspired by fascinating moments from India’s rich and layered past, as well as world history, the series uses engaging storytelling to capture the attention of youngsters who are often absorbed in gadgets and reluctant to engage with anything beyond reels or apps. It is an uphill task, but Mandanna manages it with dexterity and humour, delivering a rich and enjoyable narrative that plants seeds of curiosity about history while also offering insight into the present.

At the heart of the story is the delightful Mili, the daughter of Raja Puru’s general, who is in charge of training and caring for the war elephants that are the pride of Trigarta. She forms a bond with a rare white elephant, whom she names Nathu. Over time, Mili becomes an unlikely but important player in the looming war led by the formidable Alexander the Great, culminating in the legendary Battle of the Hydaspes. As her father often says, and Mili repeats, “Never too old, and never too young!”