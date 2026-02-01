In search of a suitable boy

Her eccentric way of finding a husband is through a swayamvar, referenced in Hindu mythology and epics, but with a difference; traditionally, it was a man, usually a king, who arranged this ritual for his daughter, but here a woman has the agency to pull this off on her own.

The subversiveness of this idea gradually reveals itself. She is undeterred by her age, her failed marriages or her disability. Afflicted by polio as a baby and an accident at a later date, she limps and walks with a cane. In her work, she has poked and prodded at masculinity and called men out on “their mediocrity, their cruelty, their emotional unavailability.” And yet here she is, seeking a man to love. She is helped by various women in this endeavour: a former student turned wedding planner, a documentary filmmaker, an old friend, and others. And of course, there is blowback from both the feminists and the trolls.

The voice of the narrator speaks for the universal quest for love, and how age does not matter when it comes to seeking love. The writing is light, clever and frequently satirical, and specific issues are neatly intertwined in the story.