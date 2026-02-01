The Mahatma’s final trial

Equally compelling is Bhattacharjee’s insistence that Gandhi’s interventions were never backed by the coercive strength of the state. He had no army, no police, no political office. Only the moral authority of a conscience. To him, peace enforced by fear was itself a form of violence. He believed that unless people refrained from killing out of love and self-control rather than fear of punishment, society could never be truly non-violent.

The book does not spare Gandhi either. It probes the limits of his vision, his inability to anticipate the political forces that would tear India apart, and the tragic futility of his last campaigns. Bhattacharjee contrasts Gandhi’s relentless self-interrogation with the moral evasions of other leaders. He asks why, while Gandhi risked his life protecting Muslims in Bihar and Delhi, no leader in the newly formed Pakistan rose to safeguard Hindus and Sikhs in Punjab and Sindh. The silence of the Muslim League is treated as an ethical failure.

What gives the book its power is Bhattacharjee’s ability to turn historical fact into a philosophical parable. Gandhi, he suggests, was engaged in a ‘politics of listening’ in an age of oratory. While leaders preached, he heard the cries of both victim and perpetrator, often rebuking them with uncomfortable truths. “He had the moral guts,” writes Bhattacharjee, “to say something harsh even to a victim.”