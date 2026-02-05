Pleasure, principal: Paromita Vohra on intimacy, power and Agents of Ishq at 10

A decade of intimacy

Now, as Agents of Ishq completes over ten years, Vohra has brought together a selection of these voices in her new book, Love, Sex and India: The Agents of Ishq Anthology (Westland). The book gathers personal essays and narratives on desire, heartbreak, friendship, shame, pleasure, consent and self-discovery, mapping how intimacy has been lived and negotiated in a rapidly changing India.

“These ten years have been very particular in the history of intimacy,” Vohra says. “We’ve seen dating apps, the Me Too movement, greater queer visibility, but also tremendous violence and pushback on rights. And yet, people keep trying to live fully, even in oppositional realities.”

According to Vohra, Agents of Ishq stood out because it refused to be prescriptive. “We never told people how to live. We wanted to create a garden of different journeys,” she explains. “Stories about love and sex are often used to justify political ideas. We didn’t want that. We wanted full human renditions.”