A life told with mischief

If you, like me, tend to imagine non-fiction as serious and dry, delving deeply into matters that you prefer stay a mystery, Margaret Atwood’s utterly droll memoir, Book of Lives: A Memoir of Sorts is one of the funniest books in recent times. Honest, self-aware and witty, the confessional note transforms the prose into a writer’s record of all things that shaped her books, with not a dull moment anywhere. Prima facie, this is a book only Atwood could have written – but it is also a book no reviewer has the smarts enough to review. In a nutshell, unreviewable.

Margaret, named after her mother and with the middle name Eleanor, which is also her daughter’s name, though they call her Jess, was Peggy most of her life; also, at some point, Little Carl, after her dad. Her parents were from Nova Scotia, and she picked blueberries as a child. About her young boyfriend Jamie, she says, “not for the last time, I was a cold and unsatisfactory girlfriend”. Of course, the first real BF was not until 1954, and then there is Graeme, the love of her life, who is now no more and to whom she has dedicated the book.

Hair like Medusa’s, curly and frizzy, she appears on the cover with a finger on her lips. She reads palms; it calms down people when you hold their hand and tell them soothing things about themselves, according to her. There is her natal chart (she is a Scorpio with Gemini rising) and her house plans, illustrated and drawn. Also ghosts that she leaves to our imagination, especially a particularly gloomy she-ghoul in red. At some point, because of some bleeding, Atwood describes herself as ‘a polyp-making individual’. Lines that make me feel she wrote this book for me, and only me.