Book review |'The Land in Winter'

The phrase ‘the land in winter’ is the house words for House Stark in George RR Martin’s A Game of Thrones, serving as a warning of the long, cold months and hard, dangerous times ahead. Andrew Miller has used these words aptly as the title of his Booker-shortlisted The Land in Winter, taking up the twin strands of a bleak winter in the West Country of England and the potentially perilous paths trodden by two couples living in a village there, and making of it a moving, beautifully written tale.

Set in the early 60s, the shadow of WW2 still seems to hang over the land. Eric Parry is the local doctor, much liked for his calm demeanour, which the reader soon discovers hides some strong opinions. He is married to Irene, who comes from wealthy stock, but is trying her best to be a good wife. Their neighbours are Bill Simmons, a newbie farmer who is struggling with his smallholding, and Rita, his wife with a somewhat disreputable past. Irene and Rita bond over their first pregnancies, Eric and Bill have a mutual antipathy which is never really explained, and the reader immediately senses that, for all the nuance, none of the characters are dealt with sympathy.