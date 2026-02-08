Community in the cafe

The book is divided into three parts, each narrated by a different person connected to the café. The first part, Sunday Ballerinas, has a strange young woman who begins to frequent the café. Chinatsu, upon seeing Shuichi, tells him a tall tale about having been lovers during the French Revolution in a past life—but as Shuichi, willy-nilly, falls in love with Chinatsu, a surprising secret unfolds that binds them together.

Another secret, buried deep in the past, links the two people who form the focus of Part 2: The Place Where We Meet Again. Here, fifty-something Hiro is a lonely man coping with the guilt of having let ambition come in the way of love: many years ago, Hiro had abandoned the woman he loved. Now Hiro, tired and ill, comes to the Torunka Café and makes friends with a young woman named Ayako, who fills her head with quotations and always has a platitude on hand to suit any occasion. For instance, “In life, reunions are the closest thing we get to miracles”, which is actually one of Ayako’s own sayings—and which seems, for a while, to be descriptive of what’s happening in the life of Shizuku, whose father owns Torunka. It has been six years since Shizuku’s elder sister died, and her death anniversary is coming up when, out of the blue, Shizuku bumps into her sister’s ex-boyfriend, Ogino, whom she hasn’t seen for the past six years. A reunion that’s going to be a miracle? Or not; Shizuku, the narrator of Part 3: A Drop of Love, is the usual teenager, trying to cope with life and not always succeeding.