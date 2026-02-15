Between Rama and reason

To date, there is no consensus on whether the blessed bridge is natural or created by human intervention. Scientific evidence exists in favour of both viewpoints. Conflicting theories abound about the bridge’s supernatural properties. It was first raised in the Treta yuga by divine intervention and, some believe, continues to be a benevolent protector of humankind — fitting for a gift of Rama, Vishnu’s avatar.

Chatterjee also addresses the concerns of poor Tamil fisherfolk. They have been sacrificial pawns in the political one-upmanship between India and Sri Lanka. Many have faced ruinous fines, imprisonment, and even death at the hands of the Lankan navy. As he writes, the Palk Bay conflict “had turned the Sethusamudram region into the killing waters of the Indian Ocean.”

The book also turns to the dilemmas of the Anthropocene. Chatterjee raises concerns about aggressive coral harvesting and calls for reconstruction of the coralline bed. He points to islands like Tuticorin’s Vaan Island in need of revival. “A major finding from the Vaan experience is that the reduction of human interference in the environment can control macro- and meso-plastic pollutants and refine the quality of piscine life.” In the end, Ram Setu emerges as more than a structure. “It embodies the hope of peace, reason, harmony, solidarity, truth, and above all, trust in the infinite capacity of humankind to rise above its earthly digressions in the spirit of enormously large-hearted sacrifices and unprejudiced loyalties.”