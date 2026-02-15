The climate plot darkens

Interview |Writing About Collapse is an Important Literary Tradition: Amitav Ghosh

In Ghost-Eye, the themes of the supernatural—reincarnation, synchronicities, spirits—dominate. Are you trying to explore the link between climate justice and the supernatural?

Personally, I don’t give any credence to words like ‘supernatural’, or, for that matter, ‘natural’. These categories were invented during the Catholic Inquisition, and they were intended to create a binary between things of this world and otherworldly matters. I do not subscribe to this binary at all. How do we draw the line between worldly and unworldly phenomena? Into which category do we put quantum phenomena? The great physicist Niels Bohr once said that behind everything real there is something unreal. In practice, it is impossible to draw a strict line between the two. As for reincarnation, there are literally thousands of documented cases of children who are born with past-life memories, not just in India but around the world. Should these memories be classified as ‘natural’ or ‘supernatural’? Or do they present a profound challenge to that binary? I think these questions need to be contended with.

Among all your books, Ghost-Eye seems to have the most intimate relationship with food, especially fish.

Food is perhaps the most intimate and regular exchange between the human body and the environment. It is biochemistry, but it is also culture, memory, and love. Food can create an entire cosmology—a way of knowing the weather, the seasons, the health of the water—all of that is encoded in the knowledge of how to catch a particular fish, how to clean it, and how to cook it with the right spices. That knowledge is granular, local, and passed down through generations. It binds humans to their ecology not as abstract “environmentalists,” but as creatures who derive their sustenance and joy from a specific, living world. When that world is destroyed, it isn’t just an ecosystem service that is lost; it is a library of wisdom, a lexicon of taste, a whole way of being.