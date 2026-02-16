Plating maximum city

Bombay’s food history is immense—joyously sprawling, layered with centuries of migration, and shaped by communities who brought their flavours from every corner of India and the world. Pronoti Datta, in her book In the Beginning There Was Bombay Duck, weaves together legend, folklore, trade, politics, and the irrepressible spirit of a city that has always eaten with gusto. The narrative carries the reader from the 13th century to the present day, offering a sensorial journey where Koli masalas brush against beef stroganoff and the scent of drying bombil, sukat, and sode lingers like an ever-present sea breeze.

The book opens in 1534, when the city of Bassein, which included the seven islands of Bombay, passed from Bahadur Shah to the Portuguese—a moment Datta uses as a springboard into centuries of botanical exchanges, maritime encounters, and community migrations. Portuguese botanists renting islands for gardens, the unmistakable smellscape of drying fish, and even folklore about the boneless Bombay duck all anchor the early chapters in vivid anecdote. These stories reveal how fish, coconut, and continual waves of migration shaped Bombay into a vibrant culinary melting pot. Banias, Brahmans, Armenians, Jains, Saraswats, Parsis, Khojas, Memons, Chinese, Malays, Arabs, Jews, Portuguese, British, and later Punjabis—each contributing ingredients, ideas, and influences that helped define Mumbai’s diverse culinary identity.