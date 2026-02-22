Grain, grit, and a giant

Any biographer of MS Swaminathan, the architect of the Green Revolution in India, would be hard-pressed to document the ideals, the towering achievements, and the accolades that would do justice to the life of a person who remains larger than life. To cursorily touch upon all the milestones of his life and document them would take reams, and to stuff all the information into an almost 300-page book is a feat to be admired. Author Priyambada Jayakumar in MS Swaminathan: The Man Who Fed India does exactly that. She is fortuitously also a distant relative of the subject, providing a perspective not accessible to the outsider, though she manages to keep herself short of fangirling. This is an old-style biography, more like a first step to getting to know the man who made India food secure.

The book chronicles his life as a young man, when he heeded Gandhi’s call for nation-building and abjured the career of his first choice, medicine, to provide scientific enquiry as an agricultural scientist. “A hungry person listens not to reason, not cares for justice, nor is bent by any prayers. He wants food today.” This saying of Seneca, against the backdrop of terrible famines, made him determine to make food accessible to all.