Missing in the mist

Happiness is forgetting,” says Mansi, one of the three lead characters in Amrita Mahale’s novel, Real Life, yet her own story reveals how impossible that is. In fact, some of the running themes of the book are memory, regret, and longing, and how these feelings ensure that forgetting is but an illusion.

The author, who burst onto the literary scene with the refreshing Milk Teeth in 2018, returns with a story of two friends, Tara and Mansi, and what happens when the former disappears while researching for a project in a small town at the foothills of the Himalayas. While Mahale’s debut was an ode to Mumbai and captured the city’s transformation and the tensions between tradition and modernity, Real Life takes us far away, setting its mystery amid the placid Himalayan foothills.

The story is straightforward and sets off at a brisk pace: Mansi arrives in a small village searching for her friend, who goes missing. The layers in the narrative are peeled off slowly, delving into their girlhood, their bond over the years, and their journey. The introduction of the third character and chief suspect, Bhaskar, keeps the readers engaged. Narrating in turns by the three characters, each of them brings their individual essence: Mansi with her quiet persistence and buried regrets, Tara with her idealism and curiosity, and Bhaskar with his conflicted brilliance, making for an interesting conflict in personalities.