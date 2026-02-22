The cloud-capped genius

In the next section, we get to see the filmmaker, and by extension, the collaborator he was. It features conversations with ten individuals from diverse functions in filmmaking who had worked with him for over twenty years. They recount interesting experiences like why producer Pramod Lahiri went ahead and bankrolled Bari Theke Paliye despite the failure of Ajantrik, what improvisations cameraman Dinen Gupta and Ghatak made in the lighting while shooting the Tagore song in Meghe Dhaka Tara. The functional diversity of the contributors and a minimal overlap between the films referenced by them provide a spherical view of Ghatak’s world and work. Their unanimity in endorsing Ghatak as a master of his game is balanced out by candid observations about his unreasonable demands of the camera, his excesses with the bottle, swear words or even with his fiery passion that wasn’t quite counter-balanced by his sense of logic and proportion.

Those mentored or taught by him, like Adoor Gopalakrishnan, Kumar Shahani or those like Arun Khopkar, Goutam Ghose, and Jahnu Barua who were inspired by him, pay their tributes in one section. Expectedly, they talk sympathetically about how Ghatak’s heart bled at the partition of his Bengal, his world-weariness, his pain at Nagarik never being released and Komal Gandhar being taken off the theatres. They also debunk urban myths like Ghatak ever coming to teach a class at Film Institute Pune in an inebriated state or the much-spoken ‘rivalry’ between Satyajit Ray and Ghatak. They are also candid—for example, Ketan Mehta asserts that Ghatak was ‘too much of a maverick to be successful’. And they unequivocally express happiness that their guru’s films won great critical acclaim the world over after his lifetime. Each contributor has evidently invested time in what reads like a white bouquet of mini scripts on Ghatak, though one wishes they had been less technical in their analyses.