Edward Hoagland, nature and travel writer with a personal and poetic style, passes away at 93

He hiked the southern edge of Yellowstone National Park, watched penguins fight for space near the Antarctic Peninsula and traced the evolution of hippies in the rural Vermont community where he spent half the year. His most acclaimed essay was likely “The Courage of Turtles,” in which he found in his subjects a multidimensional system of communications and rituals: “Turtles cough, burp, whistle, grunt, and hiss, and produce social judgments, They put their heads together amicably enough, but then one drives the other back with the suddenness of two dogs who have been conversing in tones too low for an onlooker to hear.”

His honors included National Book Award and National Book Critics Circle nominations, a Lannan Literary Award and membership in the American Academy of Arts and Letters. Open about his physical and other personal troubles, he was admired by Philip Roth, Joyce Carol Oates and Annie Proulx among others and was praised at length by Francine Prose in a 2017 essay in The New York Review of Books.

“Among the striking aspects of Hoagland’s work,” Prose wrote, “have been the honesty and fearlessness with which he has discussed his own heartbreaks, mistakes, and failures, the clarity with which he has argued his nuanced, complex opinions, and the apparent effortlessness with which he has portrayed creatures and habitats for which a less observant writer or less gifted stylist might have trouble finding language.

A world viewed through hazy eyes

Hoagland's renown as an observer was notable in part because for much of his adult life he had a hazy sense of what he was seeing. Damaged cataracts left him with poor vision until his sight was corrected, at least temporarily, by eye surgery in his 50s.

“When the doctor took off my bandage there was no ‘Eureka, I can see,' because I'd never been stone-blind,” he wrote in the memoir “Compass Points,” published in 2001. “Instead, just an abrupt, astounding discovery of how bright light actually is. Not at first the beauty of the world, but the brightness of the world, as my eye squinted and winced, shutting out most of the sights now hammering at the door.”