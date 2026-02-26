Former member of Juvenile Justice Board presents a blueprint for change in her new book

“At the homes in Chennai, we [the NGO] tried to improve infrastructure, brought in donations, funds, volunteers, cleaned up, and did a lot of work there,” she says. What began as volunteer support soon evolved into structural engagement. In July 2001, the government proposed her name and appointed her chairman of the Juvenile Welfare Board of Chennai district. “From being a housewife to becoming a civil society member, I had a ringside view and was also given the tools in my hand to operate. So, I did what needed to be done.”

System and sensitivity

Beyond her official hours, Vidya went inside the homes to sit with the children, play, eat, sing, dance, and help them study. “I have spent hours and hours with them to know what was actually going on in their lives,” she says. Looking at her extensive work, within a year and a half, her name was proposed again for Juvenile Court magistrate. “I had six court sessions a week. That was my life for five years,” she shares. The conversations, home visits, courtroom judgments, and the details of every case, was etched in her memory.