And the mountains echoed

This is your first non-fiction book. Did you always want to write it? And how different was the experience of writing non-fiction from fiction?

Had you asked me a few years ago if I was planning a non-fiction book with paintings, I would have laughed at the improbability. It wasn’t planned. I was painting almost every day, I was also writing, and at a certain point they came together. I’ve always written long, non-fiction essays on a variety of subjects, so it isn’t a new experience for me. The challenges are different: with fiction you have to create a living world out of nothing; but in this book, I had to work with a world that already exists, and I wanted to write about it without it turning into a mass of facts.

The garden is central to your narrative. Why did it become the heart of the book?

There is so much literature on gardens, their political, social, aesthetic, and philosophical meanings, but at the simplest level, home gardens reflect the owner’s taste. I’ve always had plants around me, however tiny the space, even in my room at my student’s hostel. It’s a luxury for anyone to have an actual garden, and when I found I had a patch of land I could turn into anything I pleased, it was like a blank sheet of paper for me—that is, until I realised the weather, the soil, cattles, all have a say in it. It is at the heart of the book because it offers me a way into understanding the landscape.