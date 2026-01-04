The anti-fairytale of power and abuse

However much we want to believe the world is a beautiful place with holiday destinations and fine dining, cut roses and candlelight dinners, we know in our heart of hearts that it is an illusion we pay good money for. Reality is very different; it is what gets swept under the carpet every day. The streets are full of violence, but so are the interiors of suburban homes dotting the landscape so innocuously, every window covered with flower-printed curtains. And very often when the paths of the rich and the poor collide, there is no benevolence or charity, only entitlement and exploitation.

Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, a memoir by Virginia Giuffre, co-written with Amy Wallace, reads like an anti-fairytale. It begins with the monsters and domestic dragons. She is in bed as a child with all the wrong people in all the wrong ways. Unfortunately, there is no happy ending either. She died on April 25, 2025. Before Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell met an adolescent Virginia in the summer of 2000, she had been running away from a troubled childhood and dysfunctional family. She was broken and defeated, an easy target for wily men. “What would it be like, she wonders, to matter?”

The underbelly is neon-lit, the party is always in a posh place. And for those who confuse seedy with back alleys and illegal gambling dens, it could all at first look like a fancy, exclusive upper-class club. Epstein, whom Virginia calls Other-Man and a Very Important Man, could have befriended Maxwell for her position in high society. He had the money, she had the connections. On the outside were eight thousand-acre ranches, imported French limestone, a Manhattan townhouse, caramel-coloured tiles, and stone archways. Inside was only abuse.