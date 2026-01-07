A search called home

In his debut novel Our Friends in Good Houses, journalist Rahul Pandita unveils a stark portrayal of a man’s search for home. Neel, a wartime reporter, carries an unrelenting longing for belonging despite never having a permanent place to call his own. For him, home is both a place and a metaphor associated with everything human—belonging, identity, even existence.

The narrative captures the universality of longing and the fragility that accompanies it. Pandita, through Neel’s story of losses, demonstrates how fiction can be a powerful medium for conveying pain and agony that almost feel personal.

As Neel moves through war zones to report on conflict, the novel reflects on the inner costs of witnessing violence. Pandita writes, “He didn’t know it then, but he realised later that by throwing himself into the midst of such tumultuous events—where death (or life) held no value—he was trying to make sense of the emptiness that the Unground had sowed inside him.”