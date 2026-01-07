A search called home

In his debut novel Our Friends in Good Houses, journalist Rahul Pandita unveils a stark portrayal of a man’s search for home. Neel, a wartime reporter, carries an unrelenting longing for belonging despite never having a permanent place to call his own. For him, home is both a place and a metaphor associated with everything human—belonging, identity, even existence.
The narrative captures the universality of longing and the fragility that accompanies it. Pandita, through Neel’s story of losses, demonstrates how fiction can be a powerful medium for conveying pain and agony that almost feel personal.
As Neel moves through war zones to report on conflict, the novel reflects on the inner costs of witnessing violence. Pandita writes, “He didn’t know it then, but he realised later that by throwing himself into the midst of such tumultuous events—where death (or life) held no value—he was trying to make sense of the emptiness that the Unground had sowed inside him.”
Evocative and disturbing, the novel confronts us with the precarious realities of life, revealing how human beings strive to live with dignity amid the conflicting nature of modern societies, which are marked by misery and suffering. Pandita is articulate in exploring themes of displacement, memory, and the search that almost feels like a spiritual quest. Through a man’s restlessness, the book examines emotional exile, fragile relationships, and the elusive idea of home with restraint and lingering emotional depth.
The story of Neel reflects the author’s own life in a way. Pandita is a journalist in exile, dealing with the deeply traumatic experience of the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus (Pandits) from Kashmir, when thousands of Kashmiri Hindus were forced to abandon their homes and become refugees within their own country. Pandita writes, “But who does he take back? His is a family burdened with fear and guilt. He has given up on the idea of home, yet he feels he has not done enough to keep it alive for those he is close to.”
Brutally honest and emotionally engaging, Our Friends in Good Houses is a compelling work of fiction that lays bare a delicate thread between loss and hope, displacement and the yearning for return, and an acute sense of impermanence as a constant reminder of the fragility of human desires. The novel situates the reader in Kashmir with emotional openness, engaging with its histories of pain and suffering, and presents an insightful meditation on the paradox of aspiring permanence within an existence shaped by displacement and movement.