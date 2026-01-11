A portrait framed in awe

Now, this one is hard to write about. For one, the subject is someone I have admired for ages. And the Hindi original by Yatindra Mishra—a man steeped in culture and writerly virtues—had been years in the making, so I approached it with great expectations. Eventually, it turned out to be a major disappointment. Writing about its translation, therefore, is doubly hard—translated into English as Gulzar Saab: Life, Writings & Cinema by Sathya Saran. How does one separate the translation from the original? And if the translation feels more coherent and reader-friendly, does the credit go to the translator, or was there something flawed in my reading of the original?

When a writer is granted rare access to an artist as iconic and reclusive as Gulzar, one expects the result to be a treasure trove—an intimate, insightful, and structurally coherent portrait of the man behind the words. Yatindra Mishra’s Gulzar Saab: Hazaar Rahein Mud Ke Dekhi, ambitious in scope and drenched in admiration, certainly sets out to be that. It is a deeply earnest work, rich in information and reverence. Yet, despite its immense promise, it falters in execution—a case of overwhelming material let down by a lack of narrative control, thematic focus, and editorial discipline.

This is not to say the book lacks heart or hard work. On the contrary, Mishra’s research and devotion are palpable. The book brims with long, detailed conversations with Gulzar, reflections on his poetry and filmography, and affectionate accounts of his collaborations with artists like RD Burman, Vishal Bhardwaj, and AR Rahman. For readers steeped in Hindi cinema and literature, there are undeniable rewards: little-known anecdotes about Gulzar’s early years in the film industry, insights into his writing process, and fragments of his creative philosophy. At its best, the book captures something of the lyricism and layered melancholy that have come to define Gulzar’s oeuvre.