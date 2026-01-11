The heartbreak manifesto

It is ironic that the latest book, Heartbreak Unfiltered, by India’s first Mills & Boon author, Milan Vohra, is about love… followed by loss and heartbreak. A sign of our times, perhaps, when sweeping right on one of the many dating apps does not necessarily lead to happily ever after; when we are more likely to be led up the garden path than swept off our feet.

At the start itself, the author quotes a study by the famous researchers Helen Fisher and Lucy Brown, which proves that heartbreak can affect the body, mind and behaviour as much as physical injury or trauma. The book then goes deep into the psychology of heartbreak, aided no doubt by the mental health professionals Vohra has consulted.

We are told about the five stages of grief: denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance. Red flags that one may have missed are comprehensively classified. Different ‘attachment styles’ and ‘love language’ in therapy-speak are deconstructed; this works as an eye-opener but could also spark recognition of the behaviour. The ‘narcissist personality’ is discussed, a type that will seem familiar to quite a few of us, as is the double whammy that results when a relationship with a friend-turned-lover ends.