Who is Randa Abdel-Fattah, whose disinvitation to Australia's literary festival triggered the event's cancellation?

Australia’s largest iconic and free literary festival, Adelaide Writers’ Week 2026, has been cancelled following furore over the Board's decision to disinvite the Palestinian Australian author Randa Abdel-Fattah.

The festival’s director quit on Tuesday, and over 180 authors, speakers refused to participate in the festival in protest of the Board's decision and in support of Randa Abdel-Fattah.

The Board had decided to 'disinvite' her, citing 'cultural sensitivities' at this unprecedented time, so soon after an antisemitic mass shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach.

Who is Randa Abdel-Fattah?

Randa Abdel-Fattah is one of the notable Palestinian advocates in Australia. She has authored over 15 books that have been published in 20 countries. Her books have been translated into over 15 languages all around the globe.

Also, Randa Abdel-Fattah is a Future Fellow in the Department of Sociology at Macquarie University in Sydney. She primarily researches on various topics covering Islamophobia, critical race theory, Arab and Muslim social movements (especially in Palestine), race and ethnic relations, multiculturalism, youth identities and culture amid geopolitical fear and sociology.