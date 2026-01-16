Ashwin Sanghi unveils The Ayodhya Alliance at Jaipur Literature Festival 2026

JAIPUR: One of the standout sessions at the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) 2026 on Wednesday featured Ashwin Sanghi, who spoke about his latest thriller, The Ayodhya Alliance.

In a lively conversation with author and former journalist Shunali Khullar Shroff, Sanghi, who is among India's highest selling English fiction authors, reflected on his body of gripping adventure thrillers and explored the rich cultural and historical landscapes that shape his writing.

Widely regarded as one of India’s foremost writers of historical fiction, Ashwin Sanghi once again delves into his signature narrative terrain in The Ayodhya Alliance, seamlessly blending mythology, history, science, and geopolitics. In this gripping thriller, he envisions a world where an ancient, long-forgotten technology—concealed within the sacred landscape of Ayodhya—possesses the potential to alter the course of human destiny.

During the well-attended session, Sanghi revealed that at the heart of the novel are two unlikely allies: Aditya Pillai, a sharp-minded Indian industrialist, and Somi Kim, a brilliant South Korean technocrat. Their journey takes them far beyond borders and belief systems, tracing a mysterious thread that links Ayodhya to Kailash, Rome, Thailand, and Korea. What begins as a search for ancient knowledge, soon spirals into a global conspiracy that blurs the lines between faith, power, and modern ambition.