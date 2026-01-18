All the light we cannot see

Spanning decades and moving between post-war Japan, North Korea, and the American suburbs, Susan Choi’s Flashlight blends geopolitics with domestic literary fiction. A sudden disappearance forever changes the life of the Kang family. Serk Kang, earlier Seok, is a Korean immigrant living in post-war Japan. After suffering poverty and systemic discrimination for decades, Serk’s parents fall for propaganda and move to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, despite Serk’s pleas. Shortly after, Serk migrates to the US, where social alienation continues to follow him. There, he meets Anne, an American, whom he marries three years later. Anne, raised by her siblings, gave up her first child, Tobias, for adoption at the age of 19. The world has not been kind to both Anne or Serk. In their respective lives, they never fit in, and this convinces them that they may be a fit for each other. However, their marriage is troubled from the very beginning. Wrongly matched, they attempt to function as a family for the sake of their daughter, Louisa

Serk later moves his family to Japan, hoping to reunite with his parents, a motive he keeps secret from Anne and Louisa. Around this time, Anne begins to show early signs of multiple sclerosis, believed to be caused by the loneliness and alienation. She cannot speak Japanese and spends her days confined to their damp apartment.