The gaps in the dravidian story

The book excels in its detailed reconstruction of the DMK’s grassroots mobilisation machinery. A significant and original contribution is the extensive analysis of ‘padippakams’ (reading rooms). Rajahmani convincingly argues that these reading rooms, established alongside party branches, were far more than mere libraries. They functioned as decentralised ideological training grounds, where party cadres were educated on the principles of social justice, self-respect, and the Dravidian-Tamil ethos. These spaces, being easily accessible with no formal entry barriers, allowed the DMK to build a mass-based political force by internalising the movement’s ideas within its non-Brahmin core support base. The book provides granular, data-driven evidence, including a sociological mapping of electoral outcomes and a breakdown of candidate profiles between 1951 and 1967, which visually demonstrate the success of the DMK in empowering the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and challenging the political monopoly of the Congress party. This narrative emphasises the party’s ideological agility that allowed it to adapt to changing political realities while remaining rooted in its core anti-caste mission.

Despite its compelling historical narrative, the book is severely undermined by a perceived lack of critical distance, lending credence to the critique that it reads more as an apologist’s eulogy than a balanced scholarly study. This weakness is most apparent in the book’s treatment of the enduring caste system and the narrow scope of the DMK’s “social justice” impact.

Firstly, the celebratory narrative of OBC empowerment often eclipses a necessary critical engagement with the DMK’s failure to dismantle the caste hierarchy entirely. While the DMK successfully ousted Brahmin hegemony, critics argue that this merely paved the way for the hegemony of dominant intermediate OBC castes. This shift is not adequately scrutinised in the book. Contemporary facts of caste-based oppression, such as the persistence of caste atrocities in southern districts like Madurai, including the ‘two-glass system’ and violence against Dalits (Scheduled Castes), reveal the glaring limitations of the Dravidian model in achieving justice for the most marginalised. The focus on OBC gains deflects attention from the continuing systemic persecution of SC/STs.