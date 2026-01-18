The nation that took a shot

While generously celebrating success stories and unlikely heroes in this epic of vaccination, Shahul does not shy away from sharp criticism of those within and outside the system who enabled corruption and profiteering. He documents how many failures led to human rights violations and egregious breaches of medical ethics, with innovation repeatedly undermined by exploitation. Pulling no punches, the author recounts the sordid saga of the excesses of PMK leader S Ramadoss during his tenure as Health Minister after the 2004 elections under the United Progressive Alliance. Decades of hard-won progress were undone through unsavoury manoeuvres, including the unjust suspension of licences of three reputed, government-supported vaccine makers for personal gain. The result was a largely preventable, man-made vaccine shortage that reached catastrophic proportions and directly contributed to the unaccounted deaths of countless infants. Despite mounting pressure and censure, those responsible were never brought to justice. The fallout, Shahul writes, was near nuclear: “The vaccine sector had by now morphed into a theatre of political influence, with pharma giants currying favour with their political benefactors through opaque instruments like electoral bonds.”

Recounting India’s successes and failures during the Covid-19 pandemic, Shahul makes it clear that vaccine equity remains elusive. Wealthy Western nations remain unwilling to share technology or meaningfully assist, while within India an alarming trend has emerged in which science is bent to suit ideological narratives. In conclusion, Shahul urges, “Let India not just remain the vaccine capital of the world but also become its conscience—advancing science not merely for prestige, but for purpose.”