Book Review | 'Pombalainga Panchayat': No-holds-barred male bashing, but with good reason

The deeply patriarchal society we live in is nothing short of a dystopia for women—more so for Dalit women. A woman is never free from scrutiny; she lives under constant surveillance, much like contestants trapped inside the sets of a Bigg Boss reality show.

In Pombalainga Panchayat (Women’s Panchayat or Council), published by Kalachuvadu, Shalin Maria Lawrence breathes fire against misogyny and caste hegemony. In her fierce yet humorous rants, she mocks and abuses men—yes, all men. This rage is political; it emerges from lived experience and sustained injustice. Love it or not, it's no-holds-barred male bashing that's on offer.

A slim volume of thirty essays written in Tamil, the book carries the tagline From 'Gender Equality to Gender Justice'. Across these essays, Shalin launches an unflinching assault on patriarchy while never entirely losing her sense of humour.

In one essay, she writes: “The bra is not a TMT bar meant to cover everything. Scientifically, it is meant to relieve chest and back pain. If the strap of a bra protruding from a blouse is a problem for men, for me the bra itself is the problem.”

This sharp observation lays bare the absurdity of men constantly dictating what women should or should not wear. As Shalin makes clear, the problem is not women’s clothing, but the gaze of the beholder—and the rot in a society that justifies that gaze.