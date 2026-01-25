A thousand flights in the Himalayan sky

Here’s a bird book with a difference. When Birds Talked by Neha Negi draws on Uttarakhand’s rich oral traditions to tell folklore connected to birds—stories that trace the origins of birds like the Himalayan Monal and many others, bringing alive themes of transformation, longing and resilience. Told dramatically and accompanied by hand-painted sketches, the book weaves together mythology, ecology and human imagination. It is an ode to the bond between hill communities and nature, a celebration of fading traditions, and a quiet call to protect the increasingly disbalanced ecosystem of the Himalaya.

The book reminds us not to forget the smaller birds who play a vital role in alpine pastures by keeping insect populations in check on grassy slopes. These everyday, often overlooked presences are as much a part of the mountain story as the more spectacular species.

“Perhaps the birds represent our deepest, most primal desire—to be free, to soar through space minus gravity. In a world of jams, the author looks upon birds with admiration; they have just their songs to sing, and unlike humans, there are no constraints—no delays, no schedules, no borders.”