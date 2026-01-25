Intimations of mortality

After an artful meld of history, imagination and some brilliant writing in Victory City, after a show of cold anger in Knife, Salman Rushdie is the Elder Statesman or rather, the Elderly Litterateur in The Eleventh Hour. This quintet of stories is quite self-indulgent, with many of the characters being vehicles through which the writer expresses pleasure, displeasure and resignation about the state of things in India and the world.

The characters in the first story, two elderly men in Chennai, Senior and Junior, are not the most appealing, with their cranky demeanour and hidebound attitudes. It must be remarked that Senior often wore a trilby and carried a silver-handled walking stick when the two would go to the post office to collect their pension cheques. And of course, though they grumbled and griped at each other across their verandas, there was a strong bond between them. When Junior has a fatal accident, we see the immense chasm of loneliness that opens up in front of Senior. “Every morning, he regretted that he had not died in the night.” Thus, the two who were each other’s shadow now become one. The takeaway here? That life and death are just adjacent verandas.

This reviewer’s favourite is the second story, that of a discordant musician and a billion-dollar baby, set in Kahani, the writer’s favourite city, Mumbai nee Bombay, because “the city has always been a kind of wonder tale.” A marriage takes place between the two aforementioned people. There is a powerful, interfering mother-in-law, there is an ordinary man who turns into a guru disseminating his Free Sex Theory (FST), gathering followers by the hundreds, acquiring an associate who goes by the name of Mommy; the musician’s father runs off to serve in the guru’s soup kitchen. The billion-dollar baby is heir to a powerful corporate giant. The musician’s powers turn sinister, sending the taxmen to hidden lairs in her in-laws’ properties. This is Art as Destroyer, and ultimately, total devastation descends upon the conglomerates, as indeed, it would in any story of Good vs Evil.