Locked in a stalemate

Binit Priyaranjan’s The Price of Genius starts with the name where the journey of Indian chess begins—Viswanathan Anand, India’s first Grandmaster. The anecdote of his encounter with an elderly person on a train journey, advising him “not to make a career out of chess”, gives the reader a sense of how niche and individual-driven chess once was. But much of it has changed in the last decade. The young chess prodigies of the day are celebrities, who are not just identified at airports, but papped by photographers, shown on the billboard, and adored by millions of Indians. And Priyaranjan’s book attempts to document this change, telling the reader how “chess is a demanding mistress”.

It’s not just another sports book, but a deep and thoughtful look into the lives of India’s chess prodigies, the ‘Fab Four’—R Praggnanandhaa, Nihal Sarin, D Gukesh, and Arjun Erigaisi— whose names have become synonymous with India’s rise on the global chess map. Priyaranjan, through his extensive reporting and interviews, peels back the life behind the glamorous chase for trophies to give the real cost of excellence.