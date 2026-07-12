The banter of the bench

Behind every legal judgment lies a human story, and not all of them are solemn. Some are absurd, some hilarious, some faintly alarming, and a few altogether unbelievable. In The Bench, the Bar and the Bizarre and The Lawful and the Awful, Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta, uncovers this neglected world of the legal profession with wit and a keen eye for the unusual, populated not merely by principles and precedents but by eccentrics, rebels, humourists and oddballs. The result is a spirited challenge to the notion that law is “routine, boring and absolutely mundane.”

The books emerged not from landmark judgments or courtroom drama but from reflection. Mehta recounts how late-evening observations evolved into a more ambitious project: “What began as the jotting down of a few notes on eccentricities, oddities and little-known stories of the legal system soon turned into a catalog of distinctive characters...” These volumes are not, he insists, “a critique of the law” but an attempt to depict it as “serious, ceremonial, occasionally self-important, often surprising and at times comical.” Mehta also consciously avoids examples from Indian courts, candidly admitting that he does not wish to “invite the collective wrath of judges and lawyers alike.”