A collage of temporal journeys

By the end of the book, Aiyar is, pardon the cliché, an open book. We have watched her grow up amongst books in Delhi, we have watched her growing closer and closer to her mother, (“she is my rites and my roots”), especially after her parents’ divorce. We cheer her nascent writing of articles and wince at the fact that decades on, her ‘salient points’ remain pertinent. We watch as she goes off to the UK to study, how she meets a Spaniard, falls in love and marries him, and has two sons with him. We watch with hope in our hearts as she battles cancer bravely, taking us along every step of that journey too (“My comfort level with being public about illness was high”).

We smile as she confesses that a good haircut actually has her feeling she is back from that other place—of illness. And we root for her hopefully sunlit future, as her family and she move peripatetically around the world every few years. And as we go haring off somewhere with the author at times, stay put at other times, we understand what she is getting at: travel really is a very loose concept.

Written with her trademark wry humour and immense charm, Aiyar offers readers a piquant opportunity to travel in this place, that place and the other place with her.