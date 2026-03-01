Tears, cheers, and career detours

Outsider and misfit are the two recurring ideas in your memoir. Was there a point in life when being an outsider felt like more than just an experience?

You have to own your story. You have to find gratitude in your journey. Weirdly, for me, I have found a certain amount of gratitude in how confused I have been. I somehow feel that might be quite a broad sentiment for people, because very few people have achieved the kind of success that warrants a massive memoir, and I am not on that list. I am someone who is still drifting and searching, and that’s a pretty wide audience. So, it was the story I wanted to tell. I don’t like an arrogant memoir, and I don’t like a memoir that chronicles successes.

Was the process of revisiting your escapades cathartic?

It did cause a good amount of reflection. This is like a midlife memoir, a mid-journey memoir. I wanted to write this, because the discussion of confusion should be mainstream. I wanted to write a book that said I’m still searching for answers, so it’s okay if you are too. I’ve accomplished 30 per cent of the goals that I set out for. But I just thought all of this was funny. It’s weird for an Indian kid to wind up in Africa and Alabama in Chicago. But it’s still a search. In this book, some people have impacted me well, and some people’ve impacted me traumatically; I’m equally grateful for both of them.