An Infrared look at uneven India

In A Sixth of Humanity: Independent India’s Development Odyssey, Devesh Kapur and Arvind Subramanian undertake an ambitious and long-overdue task: to narrate India’s post-1947 journey as a single, interlocking development trajectory that binds politics, institutions and economic change into one sustained argument.
The premise appears simple. After Independence, India had to build a nation, construct a capable state, transform its economy and reform society—all while operating as a mass democracy. The complication was that these goals did not always reinforce one another. At times they aligned; at others, they collided. The result is a book that reads less like a linear economic history and more like a carefully mapped political economy of choices, trade-offs and consequences.
What distinguishes this account is its insistence that sequencing matters. India’s uneven outcomes, the authors argue, cannot be explained merely by weak execution or bad luck. They stem from the order in which priorities were chosen—and from the constituencies that benefited from that order. The country’s development story, therefore, is neither a simple success narrative nor a catalogue of failures. It is the story of a democracy that built some capacities remarkably early while postponing others for decades.
This logic becomes especially persuasive in the discussion of infrastructure. India’s planning era is often remembered for large dams and iconic industrial projects. Kapur and Subramanian offer a more unsettling corrective: “one of the tragedies of Indian development was that it did not fall enough in love with concrete; it neglected providing infrastructure more broadly until the late 1990s, fifty years after Independence.” The failure was not a lack of developmental imagination but its misdirection—toward prestige-heavy symbols of modernity rather than the everyday connectivity that expands capabilities, markets and dignity.
Throughout the book, infrastructure is treated not as a technocratic sub-field but as a moral and political choice within a democracy. Roads, railways, ports, electricity and urban services become markers of inclusion. The issue was never that India did nothing; it was that the political economy of subsidised access ensured some groups benefited disproportionately while others remained outside the perimeter of basic public goods. Uneven provision produced uneven citizenship.
The analysis deepens in the sections on finance. Here, post-nationalisation banking is framed not merely as a policy tool but as a substitute welfare architecture—a system that carried redistributive ambitions without the administrative scaffolding of a mature fiscal state. Kapur’s political economy lens and Subramanian’s macroeconomic instincts combine to show how fiscal weakness, social imperatives and democratic bargaining produced a governance style that was at times ingenious and at times self-defeating. The developmental apparatus that emerged was both formidable and fragile.
The “Nation of Indias” framework adds another vital dimension by placing regional divergence and state capacity at the centre of the national story. Federalism is not treated as background structure but as a living arena of negotiation. As the authors note, India’s constitutional design sought to build “an indestructible union of destructible states,” empowering Parliament under Article 3 to create new states. Centre–state fiscal bargaining, in this view, is not a technical dispute but a core mechanism of nation-building.
Taken together, these arguments reveal the book’s central achievement: it explains how democracy functioned both as a shield against disorder and as a constraint on reform; why redistribution often preceded administrative capacity; and why economic outcomes cannot be understood apart from social and institutional design.
If the book has a limitation, it lies in its restraint. The authors choose analysis over prescription, resisting grand blueprints for the future. Some readers may wish for a more explicit bridge to the next quarter-century. Yet that very restraint reinforces the book’s credibility. It connects policy incentives, state capacity and social structure into a coherent narrative without succumbing to easy consolation or cynicism.
In a crowded field of post-Independence retrospectives, A Sixth of Humanity distinguishes itself by holding together the big picture and the institutional plumbing of India’s past 75 years. The portrait that emerges is neither triumphant nor fatalistic. It is of a democracy that has repeatedly chosen boldness—and continues to negotiate the cost of those choices.