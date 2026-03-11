Screenplay of Arundhati Roy's 'In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones' to release in revised edition

NEW DELHI: A revised and updated edition of the screenplay of 1989 film "In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones", written by award-winning author Arundhati Roy, is set to release this month, Penguin Random House India (PRHI) announced on Wednesday.

Set in 1974 in a school of architecture, the film, directed by filmmaker and environmentalist Pradip Krishen, follows a group of "dope-smoking, bellbottom-wearing and vaguely idealistic" final-year students racing to complete their theses.

Thirty-eight years after the film was made, its damaged negative was recovered and restored in 4K by the Film Heritage Foundation, led by its founder Shivendra Singh Dungarpur.

The restored version will hit the theatres on Friday.

"If not for the Film Heritage Foundation and Shivendra Singh Dungarpur's several years' long dogged perseverance and stubborn love for the film, and if not for Pradip's carefully archived material, 'In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones' would not have had the opportunity to take a bow in the real world before retiring to a resting place in some dim archive," writes Roy in the book's introduction.