A city with plenty on its plate

In those few square inches of an old ad are several of the more pertinent points Mirza makes through the course of this book: religion and caste as influences on food, Mumbai as a melting-pot of cultures, the influence of colonialism, the fusion of Indian and Western.

That is not all there is to Sea, Salt & Spice, though these are among the more prominent and oft-encountered aspects of Mumbai’s foodways in the book. Through the course of it, Mirza shows how Mumbai came to be, how it grew, how it evolved—and how food played a vital role in this evolution, irrespective of the phase the city (or proto-city, as the case may be) was in.

Mirza begins the first part of the book, The Wonder That Was Bimbasthan, exploring the pre-colonial period pertaining to the area that went on to become Mumbai: the ancient tribes, clans and ruling dynasties, the food they produced and consumed, the trade links that connected them to lands overseas.