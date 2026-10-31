'I don't want anything after retirement', Justice Kaul told PM

Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul (Retired) has long been known for his keen interest in appointing judges to fill existing vacancies in the judiciary and ensure the smooth functioning of the economy.

But when he brought up the pending judicial appointments at a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that clearing them would send a good signal and help the judiciary, and that the judiciary is the body that creates the checks and balances and is given a particular role in the constitutional scheme, he was told he may not be right.

"So I just said, I believe I'm right, but please have a look into it. And the dialogue went on for a couple of minutes. And I felt maybe I was pushing the Prime Minister of the country too hard."

So I said, "You know, Prime Minister, I'm pushing this. And I can say this because I don't want anything after retirement." He said, "I know that," Justice Kaul said, referring to his autobiography Without Fear or Favour.

In this, Kaul stands out from many of his peers, including Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, whom he questioned for accepting a Rajya Sabha nomination.

As he writes in his book, "I once asked him why he had accepted a seat in the Rajya Sabha following his retirement. He said that if such a thing is offered, one must not refuse it as a matter of duty. That is his perspective. Mine is that it's simply not worth one's while."

In his interview to The New Indian Express (TNIE), he says: "I shared a good equation with Justice Gogoi. He backed my elevation. He chose me to sit with him first when he was Chief Justice. We had one difference of views, again on the elevation of judges. The expectation was that he'd be a very good Chief Justice because he was a tough man, a firm man, an even-handed man, which is what is required. And one episode just weakened him (he is referring to the case of sexual harassment against him). He was very aggrieved by what had happened. He thought the truth was the other way....Parliament was not his place, I thought. Judges train differently. He's not meant to deal with the rough and tumble of Parliament, more so in these days."