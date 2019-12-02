Home Lifestyle Fashion

100 Good Karma: 10 Chairs of commitment for a cause

Titled 10 Chairs, the installation project in the capital city has brought forth a statement artwork.

Few artworks from 10 Chairs

By Express News Service

In a distinct initiative, hills have called creative industry to seek support. An NGO, 100 Good Karma, which works in the foothills of the Himalayas has organised a collaborative project between artists and designers. 

Titled 10 Chairs, the installation project in the capital city has brought forth a statement artwork. The works are a mix of digital, mixed media, interactive art that are sculptural and installation. Open for public viewing, the funding from these projects will go for the making more medical units for animals, to start blood banks in remote Himachal and initiate green waste disposal systems at micro levels in the hills.  


This is the first edition of 10 Chairs and includes works of Shakuntala Kulkarni and Sanjay Puri; Anita Dube and Madhav Raman; Bose Krishnamachari and Alex Davis; Klove & GR Iranna; Karl Antao and Gurjit Matharoo; Marcantonio and Scarlet Splendour; MartandKhosla and Gunjan Gupta; Puneet Kaushik and Ayush Kasliwal; Valay Gada and Mandeep Nagi.

Puneet Kaushik x Ayush Kasliwal’s artwork is on the after images of elections, which like the election promises appear like dead pieces of furniture. “The lay person is left to trip and fall over obstacles, and is treated like a faceless animal.” 

Marcantonio x Scarlet Splendour have brought the concept of Forest Chair in the exhibition. Marcantonio says he feels a strong appeal from nature of belonging. “I see great similarities in the natural world, within and also in comparison to our world. The expansion of a city recalls the growth of certain micro-organisms, a tree remembers our veins.”

According to Sonali Purewal, founder and curator, 10 Chairs, felt the need for bringing a more kinder planet in order to survive led to the formation of 100 Good Karma NGO. “The name comes from the universal concept of giving back to those less fortunate. And our fundraiser is about just that.”

Purewal likes to think out of the box, “and 10 chairs is just that. I wanted the fundraiser to be edgy eclectic and challenging. The concept of 10 chairs came from a sit-down dinner for 10 friends that meet around an aged, wine-stained wooden table to exchange stories... but the table has no chairs!” 

She elaborates that the idea of no chairs stemmed from few questions, Who are the 10 friends? What are they like? What stories do they want to tell? Each chair is a friend at the table and their story is the statement. Pramiti Madhavji is the co-curator of the entire project. 

Till: December 2

Where: Gallery Espace

